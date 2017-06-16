Pages Navigation Menu

No political crisis-LUNGU – ZNBC

ZNBC

No political crisis-LUNGU
ZNBC
President Edgar Lungu says people calling for inter- party dialogue should first tabulate issues they want to be discussed. The President says he has for a long time been talking about the need for dialogue which some political parties have not taken
