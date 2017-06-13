No reprieve for Mutumanje – The Herald

Pages Navigation Menu

No reprieve for Mutumanje
The prosecution yesterday made a U-turn in the case in which former Zanu-PF activist William Mutumanje, also known as Acie Lumumba, is accused of insulting President Mugabe, when it indicated to the court that it was not withdrawing charges against him.
