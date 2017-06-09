‘No-tender solution’ is eyed for Senegal FPSO – Upstream Online
|
Upstream Online
|
'No-tender solution' is eyed for Senegal FPSO
Upstream Online
UK-based Cairn Energy and its partners in the $5 billion SNE oil project off Senegal are evaluating whether to seek dispensation from government to allow them to forego a competitive tender process for a floating production, storage and offloading …
Woodside faces delay on Senegal oil project over ownership row
Cairn seeks clarity amid partner dispute in Senegal
Woodside, Far in SNE squabble
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!