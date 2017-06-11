Nokia 3310 returns to market, gains attention with 31.0 days standby time

With the battle for mobile phone market hitting by the day with endless innovation, Nokia 3310 appears to be toast of consumers as a result of 31.0 days standby time the device offers. HMD Global, new makers of the device that originally attracted high patronage in the Nigerian market as a result of the state-of-art-technology embedded in the product said that the classic reimagined Nokia 3310 is back with a promise.

Speaking on the re-branded product, Joseph Umunakwe, General Manager, HMD Global, West, East and Central Africa, with optimism said that “We are delighted to bring the Nokia 3310 phone to our consumers in Nigeria. Nokia has been one of the most iconic and recognisable phone brands in our country for decades.

“HMD has received an incredible reception from our partners so far; it seems everyone shares our excitement for this next chapter. Our consumers are more discerning and demanding than ever before and for us they will always come first.

“We’ve worked really hard with our teams around the world to bring together world class manufacturers, operating systems and technology partners, enabling us to proudly start sales of our the Nokia 3310, a classic reimagined.”

Available in Nigeria last month, the device comes in four distinctive colours – Warm Red and Yellow, both with a gloss finish, and Dark Blue and Grey, both with a matte finish and will retail at an estimated retail price of NGN 18,000.00.

Technical Specifications:

With system dual band 900/1800 MHz, the device comes with dual SIM variants of micro SIM also with software platform of Nokia Series 30+

With FM radio playback up to 39.0 hours, the new device also has MP3 playback up to 51.0 hours

Although the standby and talk times are based on single SIM variant, the device has standby time of up to 31.0 days with talk time of up to 22.1 hours.

The post Nokia 3310 returns to market, gains attention with 31.0 days standby time appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

