Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nollywood Actor Tells Hilarious Story Involving His Father and A Pastor

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Popular Nollywood actor has called on Church worshipers to be wise in order to know when God is actually speaking as he revealed what his father did when a Pastor told him to sow his new car into his life. In a shocking revealing message shared on his Instagram page, popular Yoruba Nollywood actor, Yomi …

The post Nollywood Actor Tells Hilarious Story Involving His Father and A Pastor appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.