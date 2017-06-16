Nollywood Actress, Tonto Dikeh Shows Up Dressed Like A Man To Her Son’s School

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh showed up at her son’s school dressed up as a man for father’s day celebration. The actress shared a video of pictures from the event and wrote; “JUICY MAN’s(KINGY) School father’s day celebration today.. I Showed Up For my Son.. #PROUD MOTHER #KINGTONTO #KINGY #CHAMPIONS #I AM BLESSED #I AM A …

The post Nollywood Actress, Tonto Dikeh Shows Up Dressed Like A Man To Her Son’s School appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

