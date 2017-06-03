Nordea Masters Saturday Tee Times – Round 3 Players Pairings

Round 3 of the 2017 Nordea Masters will be hosted at the Barsebäck Golf & Country Club in Malmö, Sweden on Saturday 3rd June. The Nordea Masters round 3 tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 7:15 am local time.

The 71 players who made the cut, which was set at 36 under par, have been paired into two ball groups for day 3 of the tournament. The 3rd round tee time draw is based on leaderboard positions, tournament leader Jamie Donaldson is paired with Renato Paratore in the last tee slot of the 3rd round at [X:XX pm].

2017 Nordea Masters Round 3 Tee Times

The Nordea Masters 3rd round tee times and player pairings. All tee times are displayed local time. All groups will start from the 1st hole.

Tee Times Players Players 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 7:15 AM Ryan Fox Pelle Edberg 7:25 AM Adrien Bernadet Richard Bland 7:35 AM Grégory Bourdy David Lipsky 7:45 AM Jens Fahrbring Eduardo De La Riva 7:55 AM Alejandro Cañizares Nathan Kimsey 8:05 AM Rikard Karlberg Lucas Bjerregaard 8:15 AM Marcel Siem Matteo Manassero 8:25 AM Daniel Brooks Sam Brazel 8:35 AM Shiv Kapur Laurie Canter 8:50 AM Julien Guerrier Simon Dyson 9:00 AM Jaco Van Zyl Fredrik Nilehn (Am) 9:10 AM Niklas Lemke Christofer Blomstrand 9:20 AM Johan Edfors Jeff Winther 9:30 AM Lasse Jensen Alexander Levy 9:40 AM Nacho Elvira Paul Waring 9:50 AM Oliver Gillberg (Am) Matthew Southgate 10:00 AM Sébastien Gros Zander Lombard 10:10 AM Nicolas Colsaerts Jordan Smith 10:25 AM Alex Noren Kristoffer Broberg 10:35 AM Richie Ramsay Henrik Stenson 10:45 AM Andrew Dodt Stephen Gallacher 10:55 AM Kiradech Aphibarnrat Felipe Aguilar 11:05 AM Peter Hanson Lee Westwood 11:15 AM Thongchai Jaidee Haotong Li 11:25 AM Sebastian Soderberg Eddie Pepperell 11:35 AM George Coetzee José-Filipe Lima 11:45 AM Joakim Lagergren Scott Jamieson 12:00 PM S.S.P Chawrasia Andy Sullivan 12:10 PM Scott Hend Matthieu Pavon 12:20 PM Bradley Dredge Matthew Fitzpatrick 12:30 PM Tom Lewis Richard Green 12:40 PM Jeunghun Wang Richard Sterne 12:50 PM Thorbjørn Olesen Chris Wood 1:00 PM Benjamin Hebert Austin Connelly 1:10 PM Graeme Storm Max Orrin 1:20 PM Jamie Donaldson Renato Paratore

