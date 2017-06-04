Nordea Masters Sunday Tee Times – 2017 Nordea Masters Round 4 Pairings
The 4th round of the 2017 Nordea Masters will be played on Sunday 4th June at the Barsebäck Golf & Country Club in Malmö, Sweden. The Nordea Masters 4th round tee times have been announced and the final round is scheduled to start at 7:15 am.
The final tee slot of the Nordea Masters 2017 golf tournament is at 1:20 pm and features Chris Wood and Benjamin Hebert.
Nordea Masters Round 4 Tee Times
The Nordea Masters 2017 round 4 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are local time. Groups will start from the 1st tee at the Barsebäck Golf & Country Club.
|Tee Times
|Players
|Players
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|7:15 AM
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|Matteo Manassero
|7:25 AM
|Rikard Karlberg
|Simon Dyson
|7:35 AM
|Thongchai Jaidee
|Pelle Edberg
|7:45 AM
|Fredrik Nilehn (Am)
|Matthew Southgate
|7:55 AM
|Tom Lewis
|Adrien Bernadet
|8:05 AM
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|Joakim Lagergren
|8:15 AM
|Nacho Elvira
|Oliver Gillberg (Am)
|8:25 AM
|Lasse Jensen
|Paul Waring
|8:35 AM
|Nathan Kimsey
|Johan Edfors
|8:50 AM
|Stephen Gallacher
|Richard Bland
|9:00 AM
|Zander Lombard
|Henrik Stenson
|9:10 AM
|Jens Fahrbring
|Sam Brazel
|9:20 AM
|Scott Hend
|Richard Sterne
|9:30 AM
|Felipe Aguilar
|Peter Hanson
|9:40 AM
|Daniel Brooks
|Jeff Winther
|9:50 AM
|Richard Green
|David Lipsky
|10:00 AM
|Andrew Dodt
|Scott Jamieson
|10:10 AM
|Christofer Blomstrand
|Richie Ramsay
|10:25 AM
|Marcel Siem
|Laurie Canter
|10:35 AM
|Ryan Fox
|Eduardo De La Riva
|10:45 AM
|Matthieu Pavon
|Bradley Dredge
|10:55 AM
|George Coetzee
|Andy Sullivan
|11:05 AM
|Haotong Li
|Sebastian Soderberg
|11:15 AM
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|Lee Westwood
|11:25 AM
|Sébastien Gros
|Jordan Smith
|11:35 AM
|Julien Guerrier
|Jaco Van Zyl
|11:45 AM
|Graeme Storm
|Shiv Kapur
|12:00 PM
|Kristoffer Broberg
|Alex Noren
|12:10 PM
|Austin Connelly
|Niklas Lemke
|12:20 PM
|Eddie Pepperell
|S.S.P Chawrasia
|12:30 PM
|Grégory Bourdy
|Alejandro Cañizares
|12:40 PM
|José-Filipe Lima
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|12:50 PM
|Jamie Donaldson
|Alexander Levy
|1:00 PM
|Jeunghun Wang
|Max Orrin
|1:10 PM
|Renato Paratore
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|1:20 PM
|Chris Wood
|Benjamin Hebert
The post Nordea Masters Sunday Tee Times – 2017 Nordea Masters Round 4 Pairings appeared first on Golf and Course.
This post was syndicated from News – Golf and Course. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!