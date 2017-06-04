Pages Navigation Menu

Nordea Masters Sunday Tee Times – 2017 Nordea Masters Round 4 Pairings

Posted on Jun 4, 2017 in Golf, News | 0 comments

The 4th round of the 2017 Nordea Masters will be played on Sunday 4th June at the Barsebäck Golf & Country Club in Malmö, Sweden. The Nordea Masters 4th round tee times have been announced and the final round is scheduled to start at 7:15 am.

The final tee slot of the Nordea Masters 2017 golf tournament is at 1:20 pm and features Chris Wood and Benjamin Hebert.

Nordea Masters Round 4 Tee Times

The Nordea Masters 2017 round 4 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are local time. Groups will start from the 1st tee at the Barsebäck Golf & Country Club.

Tee Times Players Players
1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee
7:15 AM Lucas Bjerregaard Matteo Manassero
7:25 AM Rikard Karlberg Simon Dyson
7:35 AM Thongchai Jaidee Pelle Edberg
7:45 AM Fredrik Nilehn (Am) Matthew Southgate
7:55 AM Tom Lewis Adrien Bernadet
8:05 AM Kiradech Aphibarnrat Joakim Lagergren
8:15 AM Nacho Elvira Oliver Gillberg (Am)
8:25 AM Lasse Jensen Paul Waring
8:35 AM Nathan Kimsey Johan Edfors
8:50 AM Stephen Gallacher Richard Bland
9:00 AM Zander Lombard Henrik Stenson
9:10 AM Jens Fahrbring Sam Brazel
9:20 AM Scott Hend Richard Sterne
9:30 AM Felipe Aguilar Peter Hanson
9:40 AM Daniel Brooks Jeff Winther
9:50 AM Richard Green David Lipsky
10:00 AM Andrew Dodt Scott Jamieson
10:10 AM Christofer Blomstrand Richie Ramsay
10:25 AM Marcel Siem Laurie Canter
10:35 AM Ryan Fox Eduardo De La Riva
10:45 AM Matthieu Pavon Bradley Dredge
10:55 AM George Coetzee Andy Sullivan
11:05 AM Haotong Li Sebastian Soderberg
11:15 AM Nicolas Colsaerts Lee Westwood
11:25 AM Sébastien Gros Jordan Smith
11:35 AM Julien Guerrier Jaco Van Zyl
11:45 AM Graeme Storm Shiv Kapur
12:00 PM Kristoffer Broberg Alex Noren
12:10 PM Austin Connelly Niklas Lemke
12:20 PM Eddie Pepperell S.S.P Chawrasia
12:30 PM Grégory Bourdy Alejandro Cañizares
12:40 PM José-Filipe Lima Matthew Fitzpatrick
12:50 PM Jamie Donaldson Alexander Levy
1:00 PM Jeunghun Wang Max Orrin
1:10 PM Renato Paratore Thorbjørn Olesen
1:20 PM Chris Wood Benjamin Hebert

