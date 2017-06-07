Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

North afraid of us, start running back home – MASSOB begs Igbos

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign States of Biafra, MASSOB, has appealed to Igbos in the North to start returning back to the South East. Reacting to the ultimatum issued by the Coalition of Northern Youths, that Igbos should vacate the Northern region in three months, MASSOB said the eviction order was issued because […]

North afraid of us, start running back home – MASSOB begs Igbos

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.