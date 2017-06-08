Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

North Korea launches 4 anti-ship missiles, fourth test in a month – CNN

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in World | 0 comments


CNN

North Korea launches 4 anti-ship missiles, fourth test in a month
CNN
(CNN) North Korea fired four anti-ship missiles into the sea east of the Korean Peninsula Thursday, which the South Korean military said was intended to demonstrate its "precise targeting capability." South Korea's joint chiefs said the projectiles
North Korea fires suspected cruise missiles after US drillsUSA TODAY
North Korea fires suspected cruise missiles close to US aircraft carriersThe Independent
North Korea timeline: From Trump's inauguration to nowNBC Montana
Reuters –Business Standard –Sky News –The Atlantic
all 707 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.