North threat: Form Southern Region – Igbo group tells IPOB, MASSOB, OPC, MEND, others

Following Northern youth groups’ Kaduna Declaration which called on all Igbos residing in any part of Northern Nigeria to leave within three months, Igbo Ekunie Initiative (IEI), has urged all self-determination groups in the south to jointly seek a referendum from the United Nations for Southern Nigeria. This is contained in a statement made available […]

North threat: Form Southern Region – Igbo group tells IPOB, MASSOB, OPC, MEND, others

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

