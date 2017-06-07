North threat: South-East Governors ready to evacuate Igbos – Nwodo

Governors of South-East states on Wednesday held emergency meeting over the quit notice to Ndigbo residing in the northern Nigeria. At the meeting, the governors agreed on immediate plans to convey Igbos in the North back home. This disclosure was made by the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo in Enugu Wednesday night. […]

