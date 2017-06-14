North Threat To Igbos: “It’s Either The Presidency Or Biafra By 2020” – Ohanaeze Youths Declare

Apparently peeved by the quit notice issued to Ndigbo resident in the northern part of the country by the Arewa youths, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council (OYC), has resolved to mobilise the Igbo to take a shot at the presidency in 2019.

Following a crucial meeting in Enugu on Tuesday evening, the youth group said they would no longer allow their people to continue to play a second fiddle, noting that it’s either the presidency in 2019 or Biafra by 2020.

The Ohanaeze Youths further maintained that anything short of either the presidency or Biafra would be unacceptable to them, adding that it had activated all her machineries towards the actualisation of the project.

In a communique issued after the meeting, which was signed by the Secretary General of OYC, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, the group described as a sheer injustice and hatred a situation where no Igbo has been allowed close to the seat of power for decades, whereas other geo-political zones have been taking turns either as military or civilian presidents.

The statement read: “More annoying is the fact that the North, a major beneficiary in this direction has bluntly refused to heed the call for restructuring, which has been identified as the panacea to the many socio-political problems plaguing the nation. “Besides, they have also not only continued to express disdain over the demand for Biafra by IPOB and MASSOB, but has also ordered Ndigbo out of the North based on these agitations. Remember that former President Olusegun Obasanjo had urged Nigerians to beg Biafra agitators, and only a president of Igbo extraction will appease Igbo or Biafra agitation will be inevitable and if there’s any conspiracy against Igbo president will bring Biafra into existence. “It does appear from the above that Ndigbo have perpetually remained the sacrificial lamb to keep this forced marriage together. They have remained victims of an abusive marriage, often beaten, cheated by the husband. “We have resolved today that this grave injustice cannot continue. It is Igbo presidency in 2019 with a vice president from the North or nothing.”

The statement is coming on a day the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo read the Riot Act to all those agitating for secession across the country, saying the full force of the law would be applied where necessary.

