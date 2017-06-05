Northcliff High’s concession cards for Muslim learners compared to dompas – Times LIVE
An infuriated parent of a Muslim learner at Northcliff High School‚ who was required to have a concession card or permission slip to wear a religious headscarf with her school uniform has compared the school's practices to that of the apartheid regime.
'Cards for Muslims' causes outrage at Joburg high school
Northcliff High concession cards likened to apartheid dompas
