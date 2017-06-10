Northern elders’ backing for Arewa youths: Time-bomb to split Nigeria S’South leaders

SOUTH-SOUTH leaders, traditional rulers, clergymen and rights groups, Saturday, lashed out at the Northern Elders Forum, NEF, accusing it of setting a potential time-bomb for the breakup of the country with its strange support for the Northern Youth Coalition, which, last week, slammed a three-month quit notice to Igbos in the North.

Former military administrator of Akwa Ibom state and leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, Otuekong Idongesit Nkanga, Bishop of Anglican Communion Calabar Diocese, Rt Rev Tunde Adeleye, Ibedaowei of Opokuma, Bayelsa State, HRM King Okpoitari Diongoli and others, who spoke to Vanguard, said it was indecent for Northern elders to also claim that the resources used to develop the country before the advent of oil were from the north.

Though, ex-Secretary General, NUPENG, Chief Frank Kokori and few others, said they do not believe that anybody could break Nigeria.

