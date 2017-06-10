Northern Elders Has Backed Their Youths For Igbos To Leave The North, We About To Enter A Season Of Chaos – Fani Kayode
As tweeted by Former Aviation Minister..
The Northern Elders Forum have backed call by the Arewa Youths for Igbos to leave north.We should brace ourselves and prepare for the worse.
We are about to enter a season of carnage,chaos and anomie. God deliver our people from those who wish to drink our blood and eat our flesh.
