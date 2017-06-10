Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Northern Elders Has Backed Their Youths For Igbos To Leave The North, We About To Enter A Season Of Chaos – Fani Kayode

Posted on Jun 10, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

As tweeted by Former Aviation Minister..

The Northern Elders Forum have backed call by the Arewa Youths for Igbos to leave north.We should brace ourselves and prepare for the worse.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

We are about to enter a season of carnage,chaos and anomie. God deliver our people from those who wish to drink our blood and eat our flesh.

The post Northern Elders Has Backed Their Youths For Igbos To Leave The North, We About To Enter A Season Of Chaos – Fani Kayode appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.