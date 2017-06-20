Northern group writes Osinbajo Insists Igbos vacate northern territories

The coalition of Northern Youth Groups has once again insisted that Igbos residing in the northern region of Nigeria vacate the territory immediately. The group, while stating this in an open letter dated June 19, 2017 and addressed to the Acting President,Yemi Osinbajo, said that Igbos should vacate the North peacefully. Penultimate week, the group […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

