Northern Threat: Return our oil Blocs, N’Delta militants tell FG – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Northern Threat: Return our oil Blocs, N'Delta militants tell FG
The Nation Newspaper
The coalition of Niger Delta militants on Friday called on the Federal Government to return all oil blocs being controlled by northerners to the people of the region. The agitators explained that their action was based on the ultimatum given by some …
New Militant Group set to renew Attacks on Pipelines, Blasts Okowa's Government
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!