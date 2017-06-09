Pages Navigation Menu

Northern Threat: Return our oil Blocs, N’Delta militants tell FG – The Nation Newspaper

Northern Threat: Return our oil Blocs, N'Delta militants tell FG
The coalition of Niger Delta militants on Friday called on the Federal Government to return all oil blocs being controlled by northerners to the people of the region. The agitators explained that their action was based on the ultimatum given by some
