Northern Youth Groups Insist FG Should Let Igbos Go

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The coalition of Northern youths has urged the Federal Government to initiate the process for a peaceful referendum to allow the Igbos go, Punch reports. “We urge the Federal Government of Nigeria as a matter of urgency to initiate the process for a peaceful referendum to allow the Igbo to go. Let them go. We […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

