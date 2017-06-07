Northern Youths’ Ultimatum: Keep Your Madness Out Of Plateau And The Middle Belt, We Want Peace – Northern Man Tells Kaduna Youths

I am dismayed by the decision of the various youth interest groups in Northern Nigeria to order all Igbos out of the region.

Not only is the conclusion callous and uncalled for, but it could be a precursor to war. Moreover, the attempt to impose their silly ruling on all the 19 states comprising northern Nigeria is laughable. Some nonentities cannot seat in Kaduna and exert upon an entire zone the full impact of their negative influence for such purposes as they see fit and by such measures, as they deem fit, whatever it may have been induced by.

Having come from a state that is seven years out of one of Nigeria’s most violent sectarian crises, I must admit that we have seen too much war to want some of that ever again.

Furthermore, we have shared too much in the Igbo man’s quest for self-reliance, independence, equality of opportunity, justice, charity and co-operation on top of their vision of economic abundance inspired by their ever-imposing productivity, technical skills, and commitment, to stand by as some youths whose mental state of health we are not sure of, make an attempt on their lives or properties. We say no to bloodshed on our lands.

A lot of Igbo youths have represented Plateau State at various times in our storied history and have done this so well. We have lived peacefully for years and have no reason whatsoever to demand change. More so, we are smart enough to know not to punish Eze in Jos for the ‘sins’ of Ikechukwu in Aba. Their words and actions are unrelated and everyone should be treated as they deserve.

In Plateau, we believe in equality for all, regardless of tribal differences. Consequent upon this, the life of an Igbo man is no less than that of a Ngas, Taroh, Berom, Mwaghavwul, Mushere, Irigwe, Afizere, or Jarawa person. To this end, no blood-thirsty individual should even seek to visit carnage upon our lands. All we want is peace and security of all lives and properties.

We may be situated in the north, but we do not subscribe to your barbaric tendencies or share your hateful views, especially not towards those who have brought nothing but growth and progress to our dear state. The Igbo people are peace-loving citizens of Jos and its environs. Any attempt to cause harm to any of them will see the offenders leave first, one way or another. No Citizen of Plateau State origin will want harm done to any southerner resident in the state.

Our lands are not slaughterhouses.

I believe I speak the minds of most middle-beltan youths on this subject, especially those of our brothers and sisters in Benue, Kogi, Nasarawa, Taraba, Southern Bauchi, Southern Kaduna, and Kwara.

To us all, the “Kaduna Declaration” catchphrase is nothing more than a myth, a fantasy, and a delusion. Keep that shiit out of our lands!

All we want is development.

