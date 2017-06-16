Pages Navigation Menu

“Northerners living in the Niger Delta should leave before October 1st” – Niger Delta Militants

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A coalition of Niger Delta militant groups has on Thursday ordered all northerners out of the region before the 1st of October, 2017, Daily Trust reports. The militant groups, under the aegis of the Coalition of Niger Delta Agitators, has complained that none of the leaders of the northern groups who issued a statement ordering Igbos […]

The post “Northerners living in the Niger Delta should leave before October 1st” – Niger Delta Militants appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

