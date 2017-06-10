Northerners Quit Notice To Igbos Is More Than An Atomic Bomb – Ijaw Youths

Coordinator of Ijaw Monitoring Group, IMG, and former Publicity Secretary of Ijaw National Congress, INC, Comrade Joseph Evah, says the Quit Notice given to igbos by Northern Youths is more than an atomic Bomb..

Evah pointed out that the sit-at-home declared by Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and the Movement for the Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, was very peaceful and should not have attracted such reaction from northern youths.

According to him, the northern elders should apologise to the rest of the country, as there was nothing wrong in Igbos remembering their war heroes.

Evah said this while fielding questions from Vanguard, adding, “The Northern youth’s declaration was an action against all other Nigerians, not just the Igbo. We are still waiting for their elders to apologise to the rest of the country. Their action is condemnable.

“The action of the Igbo when they declared sit-at-home protest as special day for their fallen heroes during the civil war was not provocative.

“Since God created the Igbo nation, this last sit at home day was the second significant day in the life of the Igbo nation after the burial of Ojukwu.

“The first significant day was the day Ojukwu was returned to mother earth. As far as I am concerned, Ojukwu was Ndigbo black Moses.

“As I speak to you, I am still in shock and disbelief that Igbo men and women will leave the counting of Naira and Dollars and make sacrifice to sit at home to prove to the world that they are ready to sacrifice their time, money and energy in honour of Igbo integrity.

“The day Igbo completely shut down the South-East in honour of Biafra war heroes shows that Ojukwu is still a living Hero. Why should the Igbo sit-at-home protest anger anybody?

“I congratulate the Igbo. Self determination is a struggle all over the world; the blacks in America, despite producing Obama as President, are still not satisfied with equal rights struggle.

“The June 12 struggle of the Yoruba, some of us suffered for it, the coup against Muritala Muhammed was largely Middle Belt Coup over the overthrow of Gowon; the Orkar coup was largely minority anger in the military at that time against the system.

“As long as the world exists, self determination struggle will continue. And I was so happy that Igbo are so peaceful and well organized in their Sit-at-home approach.

“What they did was more than an Atomic bomb targeted against oppression. I am so disappointed that some of my friends from the North are involved in this dangerous act.”

