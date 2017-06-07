Pages Navigation Menu

Northerners Telling Igbos To Leave The North A Grave Threat – Atiku

Following the ultimatum given to Igbos living in the North by some youths in the North, the former Vice President is of the opinion that the ultimatum issued by a Northern youth coalition to the Igbos to quit the region is provocative, and a grave threat to national security.

#OneNigeria.

 

