Northerners Threat To Igbos In The North: “It Is Not A New Thing” – Laid Mohammed

The Nigerian government has assured all Igbos living in the North of their safety following the October 1st deadline given to Igbos by a Northern group to vacate the region.

There has been a large outcry since the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, ACYF, a coalition of socio-political groups in northern Nigeria, issued a three months ultimatum for Igbos in all 19 northern states to leave the region.

The country’s minister for information and culture, Alh. Lai Mohammed told journalists on Wednesday that the threat was ‘not new’.

In his words; “It is not the first time that different groups will issue such threats,”

Mohammed, who spoke after a Federal Executive Council, which held inside the council Chamber of the Presidential Villa revealed that the threat was being handled by the relevant agencies of government.

“It is not new, but what I want to assure you is that the security agencies are on top of the situation,” .

