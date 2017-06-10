Pages Navigation Menu

Northerners threats on the igbos: Ooni warns against disunity in Nigeria

Days after the threats issued to the Igbos by the Northern Youths, the Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, have warned against the disintegration of Nigeria, saying Nigerians would be better remaining united than being disintegrated. After a special convocation for his first visit to Crown-Hill University …

