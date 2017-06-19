Not bothered about broken home, Mercy Aigbe twerks at son’s 7th birthday (Photos/Video)

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe had a good time at the event marking her son Olajuwon’s 7th year birthday yesterday, 18th June, and with family and friends. Not minding her marital woes, the mother of two with her estranged husband Lanre Gentry showed off her little twerking skills during the party. Watch twerking video here

