Not bothered about broken home, Mercy Aigbe twerks at son’s 7th birthday (Photos/Video)

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe had a good time at the event marking her son Olajuwon’s 7th year birthday yesterday, 18th June, and with family and friends. Not minding her marital woes, the mother of two with her estranged husband Lanre Gentry showed off her little twerking skills during the party. Watch twerking video here    

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

