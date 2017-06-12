Nothing will make me leave PDP — Udom – Daily Trust
Daily Trust
Nothing will make me leave PDP — Udom
Daily Trust
By Hamza Idris | Publish Date: Jun 12 2017 7:55AMGovernor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State served as the Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Zoning Committee. In this interview with some journalists, he debunks claims that he is planning to …
