Notore spices up CCC League

. As Ibeju/Lekki rules

Ibeju/Lekki team have won the Club Cricket Committee (CCC) league which was rounded up at the Tafawa Balewa Cricket oval in Lagos.

Ibeju/Lekki trounced Lagos Asians Cricket club by six wicket before a capacity crowd at the oval. Although it was the Asian team that won the toss and batted first and scored 70 runs all out in 22.5 overs, Endurance Ofem scored 21 runs off 25 balls in 59 minutes while Yusuf Ovais scored 15 runs off 26 balls in 25 minutes.

On the other hand, Ibeju/Lekki club took charge of the encounter when Yusuf Mustapha took four wickets in 4.5 overs just as Adedeji Sesan took three wickets in four overs and Abiodun Abioye took two in four overs.

In the second innings, the winning team further consolidates and scored 74 runs for the looks of four wickets in 10.3 overs, with Jide Bejide securing 35 runs off 27 balls in 40 minutes while Akachukwu Chima scored below 15 runs off six balls in 13 minutes.

In his closing remarks, the representative of the sponsor and Head Corporate Communications, Notore Chemical Industries Plc, Ngozi Mba, said “at Notore, when we considered sponsoring the Club Cricket Committee League, CCCL, we felt strongly that there is the need to help revive cricket at the grassroots level in Nigeria and it resonated greatly with our mission to enhance the quality of life for all Nigerians through our businesses.

“We believe that our sponsorship of CCC will improve the welfare of some of Nigeria’s best rising young cricket players while also inspiring other young athletes to pursue their athletic aspirations

“On behalf of our Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Onajite Okoloko, and everyone at Notore, we would like to congratulate the Ibeju Lekki Cricket Club and the Lagos Asian Cricket,Club on their performance during the championship finals, and we look forward to the upcoming cricket season,” she remarked.

Notore is the premier producer of urea fertiliser plant in Sub-Saharan Africa and has been in operation for several years, thus placing it in a strategic position for championing the African Green Revolution. The company currently has the capacity to produce 1,500 metric tons (MT) per day of urea and1,000 MT/day of ammonia and also produces NPK fertiliser.

