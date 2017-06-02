Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Notorious kidnap kingpin and arms supplier apprehended in Delta – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Jun 2, 2017 in World | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Notorious kidnap kingpin and arms supplier apprehended in Delta
NAIJ.COM
… – A Katsina state-born supplier of arms and ammunition to herdsmen and kidnap syndicates has been apprehended by security operatives in Delta. – The suspect, a 56-year-old notorious kidnap kingpin, was captured on June 1. – His arrest is a major …
Sorry state of Asaba road after Thursday heavy downpour [PHOTO]Daily Post Nigeria
Police apprehends herdsmen, kidnappers's arms supplier in DeltaVanguard
[ June 2, 2017 ] Wanted supplier of weapons to herdsmen arrested in Delta Latest NewsNIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.