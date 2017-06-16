Notorious Kidnapper Evans Reveals How he Carried out His Operations | WATCH

Kidnap Kingpin Chukwudi Dumeme Onuamadike, alias Evans who has been described as Nigeria’s “richest and most notorious kidnapper” has shared details of his operations. Evans was arrested and paraded last weekend by the police. He was arrested by the police Joint Special Forces led by the Intelligence Response Team, the Lagos State Police Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit and Technical […]

The post Notorious Kidnapper Evans Reveals How he Carried out His Operations | WATCH appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

