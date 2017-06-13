Pages Navigation Menu

Notorious Kidnapper Evans Reveals Names Of Top Kidnappers In Nigeria He Is Working It

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in News | 0 comments

LAGOS — Barely 48 hours after the arrest of notorious kidnap kingpin, Chukwudi Onuamadike a.k.a Evans, in his palatial mansion in Lagos, police sources, yesterday, disclosed that the dreaded leader of the gang has started singing like a canary, naming high-profile accomplices.

It was gathered that detectives investigating the case were kept busy, yesterday, taking him round Lagos, with a view to rounding up all those he had so far named.

