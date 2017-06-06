Notre Dame hammer attack suspect yelled ‘This is for Syria’; terror investigation launched – Fox News
Notre Dame hammer attack suspect yelled 'This is for Syria'; terror investigation launched
A man with a hammer cried "This is for Syria" before bashing a police officer in the head outside Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris Tuesday, a top official revealed, as a terror investigation was under way. The hammer-wielding man also had two kitchen …
Attacker uses hammer on officers near Notre Dame in Paris
Paris Police Shoot, Injure Attacker At Famous Notre Dame Cathedral
Notre Dame: Hammer-wielding man shot after police attack
