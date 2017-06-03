Novak Djokovic struggles at French Open but advances along with Rafael Nadal – Los Angeles Times
Novak Djokovic struggles at French Open but advances along with Rafael Nadal
From a tiff with the chair umpire to the big deficit he created and then needed to overcome in a steady rain, Novak Djokovic had an all-around difficult day at the French Open. Rafael Nadal's journey to the fourth round, in contrast, could hardly have …
At the French Open, Novak Djokovic Struggles and Rafael Nadal Rolls
Rafael Nadal eases past Nikoloz Basilashvili at French Open
French Open 2017: Novak Djokovic survives in five sets, Rafael Nadal nearly untouchable
