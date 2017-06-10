Now we CAN have a soft Brexit, say top bosses: Business leaders call for a decision on access to single market – This is Money
Now we CAN have a soft Brexit, say top bosses: Business leaders call for a decision on access to single market
This is Money
Leading bosses have called on the new Government to steer clear of a hard Brexit and to negotiate a transitional arrangement with the European Union while making an urgent priority of granting full rights to EU citizens in the UK. Paul Drechsler …
