NPA bans government agencies from seaports – Guardian (blog)
|
Guardian (blog)
|
NPA bans government agencies from seaports
Guardian (blog)
The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has banned all irrelevant government agencies from operating at the seaports.The NPA's Managing Director, Hadiza Bala Usman, who issued the order said it was in line with the executive order by the Federal Government.
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!