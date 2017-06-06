NPA chief sensitizes girls on maritime careers

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Ms Hadiza Bala-Usman, on Tuesday advised school girls in Lagos State to explore careers in the maritime sector.

Speaking at the flag-off of the nationwide Girls Go-to-Sea Campaign, Bala-Usman, told the pupils not to be perturbed by peer pressure and allow themselves to derail in their educational pursuits.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event, organized by Platform Reporters Communications, was attended by many women in the maritime sector.

The NPA chief executive advised the girls to look beyond cultural inhibitions and make good grades in their certificate examinations.

“With good grades in your exams you will get placement in higher institutions and take up maritime-related courses, which will guarantee you promising career in the maritime industry.

“The industry seems to be men-dominated at the moment but that does not foreclose you as a girl from making it to the apex of your career in the sector.’’

According to her there are no known career designated for men while precluding women.

She noted that in every career, there were challenges facing people in that profession, adding that it only demanded doggedness for anyone to succeed.

“Therefore, I charge you all to be resolute in your career pursuits and sustain the tempo which many of us here have created for women in the industry as our successors in years to come,’’ she said.

Speaking at the event, the Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) Director-General, Dr Dakuku Peterside, said that females in the industry were enjoying the respect of operators in the industry.

Peterside, who was represented at the event by an Assistant Director in the agency Mrs Mary Madu-Hamman, told the girls that there were numerous jobs for them in the sector.

Peterside, who listed subjects that could propel one into maritime careers, also reeled out universities offering maritime courses in Nigeria, including the Nigerian Maritime Academy, Oron.

“Get yourselves prepared early enough and get advice of career councilors from women practitioners in maritime and earn good living devoid of being dependent,’’ Peterside said.

The girls, who were treated to a brain-teaser competition, were given exercise books by the organisers embodied with career tit-bits in the industry.

Memunat Abdullahi of Akande Danhusi Memorial School, Ikoyi came first in the competition.

Lunga Jennifer of Wahab Folawiwo Junior High School also in Ikoyi came second while Chinonso Ohale from Ilado Community Junior High School came third.

The post NPA chief sensitizes girls on maritime careers appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

