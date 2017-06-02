NPA inaugurates Final Billing, Customer Portal modules – The News
|
The News
|
NPA inaugurates Final Billing, Customer Portal modules
The News
The Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Ms Hadiza Usman, says the organisation has created an efficient payment method to eradicate losses associated with frauds and revenue leakages. Usman said this during the inauguration of the …
NPA inaugurates customer portal to ease business at ports
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!