NPA inaugurates Final Billing, Customer Portal modules

Posted on Jun 2, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Ms Hadiza Usman, says the organisation has created an efficient payment method to eradicate losses associated with frauds and revenue leakages. Usman said this during the inauguration of the Final Billing and Customer Portal Modules of the Revenue Invoice Management System (RIMS) in Lagos. According to her, the platform is a fully integrated electronic flow of information for business to customers as well as business to business streams.

