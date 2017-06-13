NPA: NDLEA among eight agencies allowed in Ports

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has clarified that eight agencies of the Federal Government are allowed to operate and have physical representation at the ports in the country by virtue of a 2011 presidential directive.

A statement signed by Mr Ibrahim Nasiru, a Principal Manager, Public Affairs at the Authority listed the eight agencies as Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA); Nigerian Customs Service (NCS); Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA); Nigeria Police; Department of State Security (DSS); Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) and Port Health.

It stated further that while the Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) is the eighth agency approved to remain at the ports, the directive communicated to the Managing Director of the NPA in a 26th October, 2011 memo from the Federal Ministry of Transportation instructed that: “’a methodology which would ensure that only relevant cargoes are inspected by the agency, should be worked out. “

The statement explained that other agencies not mentioned in the list above should remain outside the port premises and assured that the authority would work out modalities to ensure the effective and seamless operation of these agencies.

While restating the NPA’s commitment to the determination of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration to improve the ease of doing business in the country, the implementation of the Executive Orders recently issued by Acting President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo as well as the improvement of conditions under which business is carried out in all ports across the country, the statement solicited for the support of all agencies and stakeholders “towards actualising the noble goal of making Nigeria a destination of choice for all legitimate businesses.”

