NPA, Port of Miami Collaborate to Enhance Trade, Port Development

Eromosele Abiodun

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), and the Port of Miami, United States, have concluded arrangements to strengthen ties to boost trading activities between Nigeria and the U.S.A. The collaboration, expectedly, will facilitate the development of Nigeria’s ports.

The trade volume between Nigeria and the United States currently stood at $5.3billion as at the last quarter of 2016.

The Managing Director of NPA, Ms. Hadiza Bala- Usman disclosed this in Lagos, Tuesday, at a forum with a delegation from the Port of Miami, on a trade mission to Nigeria.

She said that Nigeria has been developing her port industry with a view to positioning it to play a key role in the country’s economic development.

Bala- Usman also stated that the federal government was determined to develop the Nigerian ports to handle increased volumes of exports and imports that would result from the implementation of its economic development programmes.

She explained that the current efforts between both countries will also accelerate trade and economic relations.

According to her, “We envisage very positive outcomes of this relationship in our operations and results. The anticipation is drawn from the purpose of this trade mission, which is to engage and foster bilateral trade, commercial ties, maritime services and technical exchanges between the of Miami and African ports.

“This new relationship will further expand bilateral trade opportunities and enhance the scope for Nigeria and USA to work together more closely to promote a mutually beneficial trade network.”

In her speech, the President of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, (NACCIMA), Iyalode Alaba Lawson said that the renewed partnership has the potential for increased trade especially when Nigeria reverses the negative media reports that the global business community has become accustomed to.

Lawson stressed that the collaboration will improve the ease of doing business in Nigeria and provides the much needed infrastructure to support economic activity.

She assured the visiting port administrators from Miami that the group will continue to advocate and promote policies that ensure the creation of conducive atmosphere for the pursuit of commerce, industry and all other forms of economic activity of interest of the private sector.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

