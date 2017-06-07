Pages Navigation Menu

NPA raises port charges, introduces N70,000 royalty dues – Vanguard

NPA raises port charges, introduces N70,000 royalty dues
AT a time when stakeholders are complaining about the high cost of clearing goods at the nation's sea ports, the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, yesterday, further increased the costs by introducing a N70,000 royalty dues to be collected on its behalf
