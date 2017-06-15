NPAN to FG, Call EFCC to order

Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria, NPAN, said the invasion of The Sun newspapers by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, is an attempt to intimidate journalists. In a statement issued on Tuesday, Chairman, NPAN, Nduka Obaigbena, said the invasion of media houses did not work in the past and would not work now. While […]

