NPFL: 3SC fans lament goalless draw with visiting Kano Pillars

Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) on Wednesday failed to lift themselves from the relegation zone of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) after playing a goalless draw with visiting Kano Pillars. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the home team had only a major attempt at scoring through Tayo Adebogun in the 23rd minute of the NPFL Match Day 23 fixture. NAN reports that Adebogun’s thunderous shot after beating Kano Pillars goalkeeper Danladi Isah was however stopped by the defence.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

