NPFL: Kano Pillars whip visiting MFM FC 3-1

Kano Pillars Football Club on Sunday defeated visiting MFM FC of Lagos 3-1 in a 2016/2017 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Match Day 25 fixture in Kano.‎

Newsmen report that the match was played behind closed doors following the sanction on the hosts by the League Management Company (LMC) for crowd disturbances.

‎Pillars’ team captain, Rabiu Ali, opened scores in the 12th minute through a penalty kick, while Stephen Odey equalised for the visitors in the 54th minute..

Amos Gyang and Adamu Muhammad scored in the 83rd and 90th minutes ‎to make the game beyond the reach of the hard-fighting visitors.

Speaking at the post-match interview, coach Ibrahim Musa of Kano Pillars gave kudos to his players for winning the game against an experienced team.

He ‎said the victory would boost his team’s morale towards making great impact in the league this year.

On his part, coach Fidelis Ilechukwu of MFM FC said he was not happy with the officiating of the game.

“I am not happy with the officiating of the whole match.

“But we are going back to the drawing board to prepare for the remaining league matches,’’‎ ‎he said.

The post NPFL: Kano Pillars whip visiting MFM FC 3-1 appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

