NPFL: Leaders Plateau Trounce Gombe As Enyimba, Rangers Win; MFM Edge 3SC – Complete Sports Nigeria
|
Complete Sports Nigeria
|
NPFL: Leaders Plateau Trounce Gombe As Enyimba, Rangers Win; MFM Edge 3SC
Complete Sports Nigeria
Plateau United extended their leadership in the Nigeria Professional Football League table following their 5-1 home win against Gombe United in a matchday 24 encounter on Sunday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports. A brace from Peter Eneji both from …
Nigeria League Review: Plateau United win big
NPFL Matchday 24: Ruthless Plateau United crush Gombe United
NPFL wrap: 5-star Plateau maintain lead at the top
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!