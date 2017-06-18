NPFL Matchday-25: Pillars Host MFM, Seek 11th Win; Plateau At Abia Warriors, Look To Extend Lead – Complete Sports Nigeria
|
Complete Sports Nigeria
|
NPFL Matchday-25: Pillars Host MFM, Seek 11th Win; Plateau At Abia Warriors, Look To Extend Lead
Complete Sports Nigeria
Four time Nigerian Professional Football League champions, Kano Pillars will host MFM in a top of the bill matchday 25 encounter today (Sunday) at the Sani Abacha Stadium Kano, reports Completesportsnigeria.com. The Olukoya Boys stole the show with a …
Zikiye primed for Pillars test
Kano Pillars' clash with MFM won't decide NPFL title, says Mohammed
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!