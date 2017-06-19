NPFL: Obaje, 7 others make LBA award shortlist

The independent League Bloggers Awards (LBA), on Thursday, named eight nominees in the running for the manager and player’s awards for the month of May based on performances in the Nigeria Professional Football League(NPFL).

Last season’s top scorer Godwin Obaje, with FC Ifeanyiubah, headlines the list of players vying for honours in the month under review. Lobi Stars striker Kingsley Eduwo, Enugu Rangers winger Osas Okoro and Plateau United left-back Daniel Itodo complete the nominees for the player’s award.

In the running for the manager award are Yaw Preko of FC Ifeanyiubah, Solomon Ogbeide of Lobi Stars, Akwa United’s Abdu Maikaba and Chukwuma Agbo of Rangers.

Maikaba, Preko and Ogbeide led their teams to unbeaten spells. Agbo oversaw four matches for Rangers in May, including two rearranged games, in which they won two, drew one and lost the other.

Agbo helped Rangers to home wins over Plateau United and Gombe United, after an earlier draw in the first meeting with Gombe United at their Pantami Stadium. But Agbo’s May with Rangers ended in humiliating fashion as they were smashed in a southeast derby by 4-0 at Abia Warriors.

Preko masterminded two wins in two for FC Ifeanyiubah. They won 3-0 at 3SC and defeated Kano Pillars 2-0 in Nnewi while Maikaba guided Akwa United to a 0-0 draw at MFM before returning to the Nest of Champions to win 3-0 against ABS FC.

It was a sweet return for Ogbeide to face his former employers Sunshine Stars at the Akure Stadium where he helped Lobi to a 1-0. His team were ruthless in their other game in May when they smashed 3SC 3-0 in Makurdi.

Obaje was one of those who masterminded a 3-0 humiliation of Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) in Ibadan on resumption of the NPFL after the first round. He scored the first of the three goals for FC Ifeanyiubah.

The FC Ifeanyiubah striker followed up with a brace of goals the following matchday as they despatched four-time league champions Kano Pillars on 28 May.

Eduwo scored twice for Lobi in May and provided an assist. He scored the winner at Sunshine Stars when his team won 1-0 on 21 May, and then the following weekend, he helped himself to a double as Lobi cruised past 3SC three-nil at the Aper Aku Stadium in Makurdi.

Plateau United defender Itodo squeezed himself among the shortlist with his eye-catching performance at Rangers, Katsina United and at home to Remo Stars. His goal at Katsina United ensured the league leaders earned a 1-1 draw at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium and he provided the assist for his team’s only and winning goal against struggling Remo Stars.

Okoro was in the thick of happenings for league champions in May. His last-gasp goal in a 3-3 draw at Gombe United got them a priceless point as they battled their way out of trouble spot. He also provided an assist for one of Obinna Nwobodo’s two goals in that rearranged game on May 10.

The Rangers winger would further provide another assist in the reverse game against Gombe United as they won 2-1 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium but capped the month under review on a losing note with a four-nil defeat at Abia Warriors.

The LBA will announce the manager and player for May this week.

LBA MAY NOMINEES

Managers

Yaw Preko (FC Ifeanyiubah)

Solomon Ogbeide (Lobi Stars)

Abdu Maikaba (Akwa United)

Chukwuma Agbo (Rangers)

Players

Kingsley Eduwo (Lobi Stars)

Osas Okoro (Rangers)

Daniel Itodo (Plateau United)

Godwin Obaje (FC Ifeanyiubah)

