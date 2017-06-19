NPFL: Plateau maintain lead despite loss – Vanguard
NPFL: Plateau maintain lead despite loss
Plateau United lost 1-2 to Abia Warriors in a dramatic Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) contest in Umuahia yesterday but still stay top of the log. Plateau United. Shedrack Asiegbu had put the hosts in front in the 11th minute with a superb …
