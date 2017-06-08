NPFL: Plateau United beat Sunshine Stars at home

Leaders Plateau United Football Club of Jos maintained their place at the summit of the 2016/2017 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) on Wednesday after a 2-1 away win. They beat hosts Sunshine Stars FC of Akure in a week 23 match of the competition, after a controversy that led to game disruption. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the game had ended 1-0 in the half time in favour of the home team after Ezekiel Thompson nodded in a free kick.

