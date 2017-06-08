Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NPFL: Plateau United beat Sunshine Stars at home

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in Football, Sports | 0 comments

Leaders Plateau United Football Club of Jos maintained their place at the summit of the 2016/2017 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) on Wednesday after a 2-1 away win. They beat hosts Sunshine Stars FC of Akure in a week 23 match of the competition, after a controversy that led to game disruption. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the game had ended 1-0 in the half time in favour of the home team after Ezekiel Thompson nodded in a free kick.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.