NPFL: Plateau United overcome Sunshine to maintain top spot – TheCable

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in Sports


NPFL: Plateau United overcome Sunshine to maintain top spot
Sunshine Stars, the hosts, got ahead through Ezekiel Thompson's goal in the 34th minute before Emmanuel Odafe drew level for the visitors in the 62nd minute. Emeka Umeh scored the winning goal in the death to seal the win for the visitors while
